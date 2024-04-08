Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EFA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,625,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.