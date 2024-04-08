Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.