Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases 212 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.