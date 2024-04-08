Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New Investment in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.94. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $45.63.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PMTS shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CPI Card Group Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

