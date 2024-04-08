Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.87. The stock had a trading volume of 365,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,042. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.30 and a 200 day moving average of $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

