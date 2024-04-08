Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Decreases Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the last quarter.

BAR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

