Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIN stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.81%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

