Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,922,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,397,871. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

