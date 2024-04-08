Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.47. 2,689,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,001. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.48 and its 200 day moving average is $291.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

