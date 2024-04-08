Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,417. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

