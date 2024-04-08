Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.96. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,017 shares of company stock worth $38,296,687. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

