Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,964,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,711. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

