Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $484.28. 3,436,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.98. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

