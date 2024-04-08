Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after buying an additional 577,293 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 992.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.73.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,950. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.