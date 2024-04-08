Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.77. Transocean shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 3,539,891 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIG

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Transocean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.