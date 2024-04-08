TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,395.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,235.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,022.60. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

