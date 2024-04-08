Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.84. The company had a trading volume of 673,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,086. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.