Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 76,056 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 76,056 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $940,052.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 625,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $43,771.44.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $16,132.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $13.00. 57,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,837. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.83%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSQ. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on TSQ

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.