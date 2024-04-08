TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Barclays

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.14.

TMX Group stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,806. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6182065 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

