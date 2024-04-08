Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

