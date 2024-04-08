Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $476.31 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $476.31 million and approximately $33.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04473258 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $21,717,056.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

