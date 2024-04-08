Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE THR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

