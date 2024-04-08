The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.3% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.40. 10,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 90,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $745.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

