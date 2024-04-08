The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $3.77 on Monday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 819,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,544. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

