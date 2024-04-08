The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. 2,454,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,551. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

