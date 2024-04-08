Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Busey Bank

Busey Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 67,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.65. 75,719,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,737,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

