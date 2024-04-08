Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.