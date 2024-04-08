Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $53.70 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

