Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TEI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 146,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,358. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

