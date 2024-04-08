TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.95. 867,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.60 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

