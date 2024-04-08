TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 5.9% Higher

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.43. 116,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 213,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

TaskUs Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 395.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TaskUs by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

