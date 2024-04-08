Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

SYY stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

