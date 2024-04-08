Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $39.06. 358,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,502. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

