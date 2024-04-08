Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 1460973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

