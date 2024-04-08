Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 303843773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.70.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

