Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 3.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $33.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $914.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $898.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

