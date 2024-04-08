Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

