Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

