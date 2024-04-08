Substratum Market Cap Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $41.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,674.97 or 0.99963658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048029 USD and is up 142.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.