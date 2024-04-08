Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.86

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.86 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of -15.05.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

