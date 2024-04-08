Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

