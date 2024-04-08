Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 10,084 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JANW remained flat at $31.37 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,089. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

