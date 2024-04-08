Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.77. The company had a trading volume of 753,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,072. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

