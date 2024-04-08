Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period.

AVDV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,383. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

