Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $14.48 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 56,760 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,948. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

