Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 708,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,384. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

