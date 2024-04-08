Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 13,629 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.45. 4,528,914 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

