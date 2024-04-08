StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to “Buy”

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

Shares of BLD opened at $446.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

