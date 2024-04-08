StockNews.com Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.24.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock worth $333,945,183. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $68,934,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

