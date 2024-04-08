StockNews.com Lowers Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Hold

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

HMN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:HMN opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,021. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

